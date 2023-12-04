Matches and segments were taped for next week’s episode of Ring Of Honor TV before and after AEW Collision on Saturday night at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Featured below are complete spoiler results from the taping.

ROH On HonorClub Spoilers (Airing On 12/7/2023)

– Billie Starkz def. Dani Mo

– Athena attacked Billie after the match.

– The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) def. The Boys (Brandon & Brent)

– Rachael Ellering (w/ Leyla Hirsch & Maria) def. Nikki Victory

– ROH World Television Title Survival Of The Fittest 2023 Eliminator: Kyle Fletcher def. Gravity

– Lady Frost & Trish Adora def. Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade

– ROH World Television Title Survival Of The Fittest 2023 Eliminator: Lee Johnson def. Josh Woods

– The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) def. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

– ROH World Television Title Survival Of The Fittest 2023 Eliminator: Lee Moriarty def. Tracy Williams

– The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) def. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)