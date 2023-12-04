What did “The Mad King” think of “The American Dragon” taking a sign from a fan and throwing it on his prone body after beating him in AEW Continental Classic Tournament action on Saturday night?

Eddie Kingston spoke in a digital exclusive after Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA. about going 0-2 in the tourney thus far, and Bryan Danielson throwing a fan sign down on him after the match.

“0-2. Yeah, that sounds sounds good,” Kingston said backstage after the bout. “Bryan, I saw that sign he threw down that a fan held. I don’t care. Fans can love me or hate me, that’s their business. That’s their right. You pay for a ticket to do what you do. If Bryan thinks that because I see a sign that calls me a bum, that I’m gonna go back and be self-hating and be self-destructive. I’ve done that dance, Bryan. I’ve done that dance. I’m not doing it again. I’m trying to grow. I’m trying to be better.”

Kingston continued, “0-2, but I got to move on to the next one, and that’s you, Claudio,” he said. “Claudio, I want you to go to Bryan later. Actually, no, go to Bryan after our match. After I beat the dog shit out of you, I want you to go to Bryan and blame him. Blame him for that because Bryan Danielson, you gave me all of the motivation in the world. Claudio, Bryan, I’m going to get you again. I’m going to fuck you up. Everybody who’s in my way, I’m going to fuck you up. Because now, it’s my time now.”