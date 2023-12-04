Mouse is not just an independent pro wrestling photographer.

He is also the father of ROH women’s contender Billie Starkz.

And Athena wants to prove he failed her as a parent.

The ROH Women’s Champion took to social media to deliver the strong and very blunt message to Starkz ahead of their showdown for the title at Ring Of Honor’s year-end ROH Final Battle 2023 pay-per-view.

“I hope you are sitting front row, because I cannot wait to show the world how you failed as a parent,” she wrote to Mouse via Twitter (X). #AndForeverROHChamp With love and anger.”