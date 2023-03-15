Jim Ross says he did not travel with AEW for this week’s shows in Winnipeg Canada, which means he will not be on commentary for the March 17th episode of Rampage.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed this news on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he explained why long flights are difficult for him due to his age and health struggles. Check out what JR had to say on the subject below.

Why he won’t be at Rampage this week:

We had a lot of travel last couple of weeks. You and I were talking off-air that I was gone… ten days. Living here in Florida, part-time anyway, Florida to California is a haul. People can say what they want, but that’s a long-ass trip, and with my ankle as it is, the more I fly, the more painful it gets because it’s like any other flight, any other human, your feet swell, your hands swell, it’s just normal flying shit. But when you got a bad ankle, you’re trying to get this wound to close and not open, it’s challenging. So we don’t have any more of those bad trips right now. I did not make [Winnipeg], so therefore I won’t be on Rampage this Friday night. I’m enjoying this week off, so to speak.

Says long flights are painful for him:

I want to enjoy this week. It was tiring, I gotta tell you. Those were long-ass flights, and there were no directs, not any. The direct I got was from Atlanta to Jacksonville, and that took about an hour. So it’s tough, man. I don’t understand how some of these guys, I don’t understand how I did it back in the day, when I was just getting in the business, making no money and driving everywhere. That’s a part of the business I don’t think some people will ever fully understand the challenges thereof, unless you have a job where you’re driving for a living in some shape form or fashion, you’re in your vehicle going to work.

On a separate episode of Grillin JR, Ross spoke about his turbulent relationship with former WWE business executive John Laurinaitis. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)