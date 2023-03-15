Taya Valkyrie, a current free agent who holds the MLW World Women’s Featherweight Title, the AAA Reina de Reinas Title, and the Impact World Tag Team Titles, has responded to rumors on a possible AEW debut later tonight.

Valkyrie is rumored to be the Canadian wrestler that answers the Open Challenge from AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on tonight’s live Dynamite from Winnipeg, Ontario, Canada. Valkyrie spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard and said she will be at home in Los Angeles, with husband MLW National Openweight Champion John Hennigan, not in Winnipeg for AEW.

“I will be in Los Angeles, California. I will be here in my house with my dogs. John will be back from Australia, so yeah, I’ll be here,” she said in response to the rumor.

Valkyrie recently finished up with Impact Wrestling and while she’s a free agent, she is rumored to be signing a contract soon, with either AEW or WWE, but all signs point to her going to AEW, due in part, to how her 2021 WWE NXT run went. Valkyrie was asked if she’d like to comment on the reports.

“I love gossip. I woke up to a bunch of texts from people and social media blowing up, but it is what it is,” she said. “It’s gossip, people will talk. Honestly, keep talking. I’m just gonna sit here and keep doing my thing. Just enjoy the ride, everybody. Enjoy the ride. You’re meant to be entertained. Stop trying to figure it all out. It will all work out in the end. So enjoy it. Watch pro wrestling everywhere. I obviously have dedicated over a decade of my life to this, and I’m going to continue to do that. So, just enjoy the show.”

