On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jim Ross spoke about his relationship with John Laurinaitis, someone Ross says he has a hard time trusting and is actually happy that he’s out of a job. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he doesn’t like how Laurinaitis treated him:

I had a hard time as time went on trusting Laurinaitis. That’s sad to say. I hired him. I gave him a job when he needed it. I don’t think he treated me quite right. He just wanted to show Vince that he was a better manager than JR and all these things.

Says he’s happy if Laurinaitis is miserable:

So now his ass is without a job and he deserves the Goddamn misery that he’s living, that I perceive that he’s living, and I didn’t like how he treated me.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)