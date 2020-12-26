Jim Ross discussed Shawn Michaels’ career from 1997 until 1998 this week on “Grilling JR.”

Michaels went on hiatus from WWE after WrestleMania 14 in 1998 and didn’t return to in-ring action until SummerSlam 02 due to a back injury.

During it, he shared how much money Michaels paid while away.

Ross was asked, “Was it because of pressure from within or pressure from Vince?” Ross answered, “I don’t know if it was pressure from Vince or not. Vince loved him. It’s proven. We paid Shawn $750,000 a year for about four years to do nothing because he was Vince’s guy. Every time we go over budgets and things, where are we at with the Shawn contract? Nothing, leave it alone. Ok” Ross was asked, “When you say four years, are you saying ‘98-”02 that he was still on the payroll at that price?” Ross responded, “That’s what I’m saying Conrad. That’s just Vince. Vince didn’t have to do that. Here’s the deal. All Shawn wanted to do was go work and go play with Kevin (Nash) and Scott Hall. So that would have been for WCW nice to get a gift of Shawn Michaels, wouldn’t you think? So he took good care of him.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co