The legendary Jimmy Hart recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful about his prestigious history as a pro-wrestling manager, where Hart named WWE star Omos as someone he would like to represent due to his size and athletic ability. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks his history of being a manager:

“Well, I’ll be honest with you, everybody they gave me, I was happy to get. I haven’t heard of anybody not wanting to be with Jimmy Hart. After all, if you’re with me you get your own jacket that Jimmy Hart wore with your picture on the back. So who wouldn’t want to do that?”

Thinks he could help Omos by managing him:

“I think Omos. I like him. I think he’s got possibilities. He’s pretty young. He’s got great size and everything else. He’s somebody if I had the opportunity to try to get him where he needs to get to. Plus, I had King Kong Bundy and Earthquake and Typhoon and all the bigger guys back then. But I think that would be great.”

How wrestling has changed from the 1980s:

“Well, you know, everyone we had back then, whether it was Randy Savage or John Studd or Hulk Hogan or whoever, they were all bigger-than-life characters. The guys now, they’re very athletic and very good, and we love them all and they do a tremendous job, they really do.”