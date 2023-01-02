Seth Rollins joined WWE in 2010 and quickly climbed the ranks in the company’s NXT developmental brand, where he held the NXT Title. He was promoted to the main roster in 2012 as a member of the group “The Shield,” along with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Jacobs, a former WWE writer, did not anticipate a young Seth Rollins being a major star in the future despite his exceptional talent. During an appearance on the podcast “The Insiders,” he discussed this.

“I didn’t see him being as big of a star as he became. Gabe [Sapolsky] did. It wasn’t how obvious a star that anybody was going to be at that time, because that gap of independents and WWE was still strong in 2007.”

