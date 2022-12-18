Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks square off against Death Triangle in their next match in the best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles. The two teams will clash in a No Disqualification Match on the December 21 Dynamite episode. If necessary, the sixth bout will be a Falls Count Anywhere contest.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his thoughts on the series and how the promotion could make it better.

“People are looking forward to the series, and hopefully it goes seven matches as people are saying,” he said. “I get you’re trying to get people invested, but at the same time you’re almost giving away that it has to go seven now.” “You want to see that ladder match, and if you try to pull a swerve and not go seven and end the series before that, then people feel ripped off because they want to see that ladder match.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc