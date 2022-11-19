During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, the promotion confirmed that The Elite would be competing at AEW Full Gear when they challenge the Death Triangle for the Trios Titles.

Jimmy Korderas thinks they should have been kept as a surprise for the PPV and expressed his belief during the latest Reffin’ Rant in which he said that he thinks there was enough announced for the PPV.

“Earlier this week I talked about having your matches in place before you’re promoting a PPV going into the week of the PPV, sometimes when you have your big matches in place, some matches you don’t have to announce the entire match…” he began. “Wednesday night on Dynamite, they promoted the big main event, MJF vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship plus a bunch of other matches. But then they announced the challengers for the Trios match, which they were teasing to be the Elite… they made the announcement on Wednesday night.” He continued, “That was a situation where, in my opinion, didn’t have to happen on that night. People were already assuming that’s who it was going to be; you left the silhouettes there in the video or in the screen package. Let the announcement happen at the PPV. I am sure it would have gotten a much bigger pop there than what they got on Wednesday night.”

In today's #ReffinRant sometimes it's good to keep fans guessing going into a PPV. 🤔 Have a good weekend and as always #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/f79sOEy98u — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) November 18, 2022

