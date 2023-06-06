Jimmy Korderas weighs in on Drew McIntyre’s current status with WWE and what he thinks about the former world champion potentially jumping ship to AEW.

The former WWE referee spoke with Inside The Ropes about the Scottish Warrior, where he was asked about McIntyre getting over with the AEW fan base. Korderas absolutely believes McIntyre could get over, adding that he checks off all the boxes for a pro wrestling superstar.

Absolutely, and obviously over there, he’s gonna get the huge response that you want. A lot of rumours circulating around Drew McIntyre — hell of a talent, and you know, he’s in that WWE wheelhouse as far as looks, he’s good on the mic, he checks all the boxes.

However, Korderas admits that he has some concerns about McIntyre jumping ship, stating that he doesn’t want him to get “Wardlow-ed.” Korderas clarifies that he likes Wardlow but dislikes how AEW ruined his momentum.

I just don’t want him to get Wardlow-ed if he goes over to AEW. I hate using that term, because I think there was a huge missed opportunity with that guy, he was so — I’m not saying that people have tuned on him completely, but he’s nowhere near getting the interest that he should be getting right now. I think they dropped the big ball.

