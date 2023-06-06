MLW issued the following press release announcing that Microman will be teaming up with Mane Event to take on The FBI and Jesus Rodriguez at the July 8th television taping from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card for the event, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Microman & The Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez at the FUSION TV taping portion of the July 8 Never Say Never event Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Come one! Come all! Witness The “World’s Greatest Wonder” as three feet of fury thrills as Microman teams with the sizzling sensation known as the Mane Event!

For the first-time-ever “The Ring Leader” Midas Black and the flipping and ferocious Jay Lyon will team with Microman as the trio bring the big top to South Philadelphia.

Midas Black promises they’ll astonish and amaze… that is unless the FBI and Jesus Rodriguez put this newly formed trio in cement shoes.

The “Sicilian Shooter” Little Guido feels Microman (and Micromania) disrespects the sport and is getting undue recognition by the league, its fans and the media… and he intends to do something about it July 8.

This trios bout is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Fans Bring The Weapons! World Tag Team Championship

The Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. The Calling

The return of Timothy Thatcher!

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Microman & Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

O’Shay Edwards debut

Gene Snisky in action!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

BOMAYE Fight Club

Mance Warner

Delmi Exo

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Sam Adonis

1 Called Manders

Mr. Thomas

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

Plus MORE

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Fusion Showtime

8:00 p.m.: MLW premium live event on FITE+

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

