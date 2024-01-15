Jinder Mahal gives his thoughts on CM Punk being back in WWE.

The Second City Saint made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series, and has declared that he plans on winning the Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania 40, something he didn’t do in his previous run. However, many WWE wrestlers can never forget Punk’s very public departure from WWE back in 2014 and the numerous shots he took at the company in that absence.

Mahal discussed all of this during an interview with WWE India. He admits that he has mixed feelings for Punk’s return, but is curious to see how he does. He does acknowledge Punk as one of the best ever.

I have mixed emotions [laughs]. The fan in me is excited, excited for CM Punk’s return. I’m excited for the matches, I’m excited to get in the ring with CM Punk. But I do see Seth’s point because I was there when CM Punk was in WWE the last time, and Seth also has a point. But nonetheless, let’s see what CM Punk does. Let’s see his attitude, let’s see his reaction. Let’s see if he offers up the opportunities to younger superstars. Let’s see. Overall, I’m excited. But I could see Seth’s point. But at the same time, we have a new generation of fans. Some people watching haven’t seen CM Punk before, and this is the first time they’re seeing CM Punk. But CM Punk is one of the all-time greats, and I’m curious to see if he still has it. So let’s find out.

The Modern Day Maharaja has a chance to reclaim the WWE world title on this evening’s Raw. You can check out his full interview below.

