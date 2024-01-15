Nic Nemeth calls himself a ‘Wanted Man,’ and now he explains why that is his new tagline for his post-WWE run.

The former world champion has turned heads over the last couple of weeks after making appearances for NJPW, and most recently TNA, following a near 20-year run in WWE. During a chat on TNA’s Instagram following Hard To Kill, Nemeth revealed that he had a number of people reach out to him after he was cut telling him they wanted him in their company.

I had a lot of time to think in the last three, four, five, six months, to where, what can I do to extend my legacy, but also have an entirely different chapter, a different mindset, a different person? I said, I really feel like I’m a wanted man because the day I left my last job, I had so many, I’m so lucky that I had so many people reach out, not to say thank you or whatever, none of that stuff, congrats. A bunch of people reached out instantly and said, ‘We want you here.’ I go, man, it is great to feel that. I’m very fortunate and lucky that people [said], ‘How can we get you? What can we do?’ I was like, I’m kind of a wanted man, it got me more excited, like I’m back in, okay. I was like, ‘I could show up and be a hired gun here. I could take this guy out, and we could go run. I’m figuring out, where could we go, and I watched TNA go to IMPACT and become TNA in this special moment at Hard To Kill, where this is a coming-out party for TNA again. I go, that could be a perfect fit. Hopefully, I can back it up in the ring, other than just talking about it and showing up.

Nemeth confronted new TNA world champion Moose at Hard To Kill and looks like he’ll be a future challenger for the title. He’s also got a date with David Finlay for the IWGP Global Championship next month for NJPW.

