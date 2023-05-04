Joaquin Wilde is grateful that he made it to WWE, especially since he almost lost his life.

The LWO member discussed this topic during a recent appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast. Wilde reveals that he sustained a serious stomach injury after wrestling a match in Mexico City, one that doctors told him he was lucky to survive.

It’s unbelievable. It wasn’t just that the injury happened, it should have ended my career, it should have ended my life. I remember speaking to a gastroenterologist two months after this injury happened and when he looked at my X-Rays and story, he said, ‘I feel like I’m talking to a ghost right now. You should be dead.’

Wilde admits that being told he nearly died shook him, but that it did motivate him to achieve what goals he had left in the wrestling industry.

I just thought to myself, why was I given this second chance? Why was I spared? Why am I still able to wrestle, why am I still alive? I just always thought that it was because there was still something left for me to achieve in this business. I guess WWE was the thing and here we are, I’m so glad it all worked out.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)