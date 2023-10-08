John Cena spoke at the post-WWE Fastlane 2023 PLE press conference, where he took various questions from the media.

During it, Cena provided an update on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. He explained that the strike had interrupted a project he was working on, allowing him to return to WWE and mentioned that if the strike were to end, it would mark the end of his current stint in WWE as he would have to go back.

“They do. I’ve made it clear that you can’t do both because of the liability insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that’s very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something were to happen to me. Yes, I stopped a project in the middle of it — I can’t even talk about the project because of the strike, but we’re in the middle of it. As soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. I don’t control any of that. I’m crossing my fingers and I hope we can find a resolve everyone is happy with. For right now, I feel this is the best way I can help. To come back home to my family,” he said.

