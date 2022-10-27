Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has signed on for a new action comedy movie.

“Heads of State” will star Cena and Idris Elba, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The action comedy will be released via Amazon Studios, who picked up the project during a competitive Zoom presentation in October 2020.

Plot details are being kept vague but the movie is described as “Air Force One meets Midnight Run,” and it will focus on a mismatched pair, Cena and Elba, who are in over their heads in a high-stakes situation.

The “Heads of State” project will be directed by Ilya Naishuller, and produced by Peter Safran with John Rickard via The Safran Company. Harrison Query wrote the initial script, while Josh Applebaum and André Nemec wrote the most recent draft.

As noted before at this link, it was announced on Wednesday that political thriller “The Independent” will premiere exclusively on Peacock on Wednesday, November 2, starring Cena, Ann Dowd, Jodie Turner-Smith and Brian Cox.

