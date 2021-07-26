John Cena is set to make his return to Madison Square Garden in September.

WWE announced today that the Summer of Cena schedule will continue when the company returns to Madison Square Garden on Friday, September 10 for a live SmackDown.

As noted before, SmackDown at The World’s Most Famous Arena will be a Supershow as Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown will be in action.

This is the first September date that WWE has officially announced Cena for. He is expected to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas.

Below is the updated list of announced Cena dates:

– Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

– Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis

– Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

– Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

– Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

– Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

– Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

– Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

– Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

– Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

– Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Footprint Center in Phoenix

– Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

– Friday, September 10: SmackDown Supershow – Madison Square Garden in New York City

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.