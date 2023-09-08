John Cena has recently given Roman Reigns some high praise after sharing the squared circle with him a few times.

Cena battled Reigns in 2017, while their most recent match was in 2021 in a headlining match at WWE SummerSlam for the Universal Title.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Cena acknowledged Reigns as the GOAT of wrestling.

“In my perspective I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time,” he said.

Cena has returned to WWE for a short stint and is currently in India to team with Seth Rollins against Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) at WWE Superstar Spectacle. He will also work SmackDown shows throughout this month and next month.