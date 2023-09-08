The 2023 Impact Wrestling Victory Road pay-per-view will will air live tonight from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

Impact has booked a second match for tonight’s Countdown To Victory Road pre-show – Moose and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey.

The thirty-minute Countdown To Victory Road pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET on YouTube, Impact Plus and FITE. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

Ticketmaster shows plenty of $34.75 general admission tickets for tonight’s show, but there are less than 60 ring and stage area tickets left, which are priced at $50.25.

We will have coverage of Victory Road and any happenings from the event later tonight. Below is the final Victory Road card with 11 matches confirmed:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel) (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Kushida vs. Lio Rush (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King

Dreamer must retire if he fails to win the title.

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The SHAWntourage (Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Anything Goes Match

Bully Ray vs. PCO

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus

Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show: Open Challenge

Alan Angels vs. TBA

Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show

Moose and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.