WWE superstar turned Hollywood A-lister John Cena took to Instagram earlier today releasing a photo of the WrestleMania 37 logo, causing much of the WWE Universe to speculate that the Cenation leader may be making an appearance at night two of the Showcase of the Immortals.

WWE has also released a video featuring Bump hosts Evant Mack and Ryan Pappolla making arguments for what is the greatest WrestleMania ever. Caption reads, “Evan T. Mack and Ryan Pappolla of WWE’s The Bump, former San Diego Padre Cody Decker and Queen of the Ring: Alex Pagan debate: Which WrestleMania is the greatest ever?”