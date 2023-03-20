Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena says he’s feeling his age, and could use some rest, but he’s currently at a good pace in life.

Cena returned to WWE TV for the March 6 RAW from the TD Garden in his hometown of Boston. The next day he tweeted, “Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse.”

In his recent interview with Dan Gelston of The Associated Press, Cena was asked what he meant by the “might be the last time,” line, and if he’s nearing the end of his WWE career.

“I tried to put it in words in Twitter. I guess I didn’t explain myself correctly,” Cena said. “It was the first time I came out into the arena knowing that this has a definitive end. Normally, you come out, you get all excited, OK, this is the next one and I’m waiting for the next one. I’m not done, of course. I made that statement accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more in front of me. But what I was trying to convey was, that was the first time I looked at all that excitement and energy and realized this is the twilight of that journey.”

Cena was then asked why he came back to WWE to feud with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for the match at WrestleMania 39.

“You would be surprised at my answer. Because that’s what I was told would happen,” Cena revealed. “I don’t do that. I don’t say, I want to do this. I want to work with that person. I don’t ever do that. I’ve never done that. I just try and do what I’m told to do and do it to the best of my abilities. Instead of dictating my terms, I often just try to make the performance the best it can be. What I don’t do and what I’ve never done is curate the direction of the narrative. I don’t pick opponents, but I love to tell stories. I didn’t pick Austin Theory but I certainly spoke from the heart (on RAW).”

Cena also discussed his busy schedule and where he’s at in life. He was asked about WrestleMania and film projects coming up, including the “Grand Death Lotto” action-comedy for Amazon Studios, and if the pace of his schedule has ever become too much.

“I’m feeling my age, so to speak,” Cena admitted. “I could use a little bit of rest, but all my choice. These are wonderful things to be a part of. This one I’m really excited for because this movie does not stop. It is going to be action from the opening credits. We have a great team that mixes action and comedy. I’m also trying to do my best to, I hate the term work-life balance, but I’m trying to do my best to not fall into the trap of workaholism where I just hide in my work and I’m not a fully open, vulnerable human being to the people around me, the people that I love. I haven’t yet sacrificed my relationships for my work. I’m at a pretty good pace right now where I can hit on all cylinders.”

