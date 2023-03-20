Alexander Hammerstone looks back on one of MLW’s most popular factions, The Dynasty.

The world champion spoke about the trio, which consisted of himself, Richard Holliday and top AEW star MJF, during a recent interview with Sescoops. The Hammer says that the Salt of the Earth, who has a rep for being difficult, always put the Dynasty above himself during his time there. You can read his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says the Dynasty was always about elevating every man:

With The Dynasty, we started to realize all three of [us] are breakout stars. We let our guards down in that sense. We enjoyed working together. I learned so much from both guys.

Says no one in Dynasty tried to undercut each other:

How sick of that would you get to be surrounded by people who are trying to get something from you. For The Dynasty, there was none of that. We weren’t trying to get a rub off Max. We were just working together and enjoying ourselves. He was very generous with us in a lot of ways because he had no fear of being undercut.

How MJF always knew he was going to be successful:

He knew he was going to be successful, so to sit there and help us. Max and I had a singles match in MLW. To this day it’s one of my favorite matches. There was no part of him that went into that match trying to make it the MJF show. It was very much an entertaining match that elevated both of us. There is a lot more to Max than most people realize. That being said, the MJF character isn’t just a character. That’s Max for you.

MLW will be airing the Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu world title rematch on this weekend’s Underground on REELZ.