John Cena was present at Florida Supercon to take part in a Q&A session.

During it, he was asked whether he would ever work for another promotion.

“There’s a whole like ‘never say never’ philosophy and I’m also that way in life because you never know what life will bring you. But, I can with certainty say no.”

Cena also reflected on the ECW One Night Stand 2006 event where he dropped the WWE Championship to Rob Van Dam.

“Four hours before the event [I found out I was losing the title] and it was beautiful. It was beautiful. It honestly was and I wouldn’t have it no other way. That’s a night that I cherish. It was fantastic.”

