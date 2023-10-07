John Cena is pumped up for tonight.

As noted, WWE has released the cold open video package for tonight’s WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event in Indianapolis, IN., which features former WWE commentator Pat McAfee.

“The Greatest Of All-Time” took to X (Twitter) ahead of tonight’s PLE to comment on McAfee’s appearance in the cold open package for the show (Watch Video Here).

“Nothing like a fire up speech from Pat McAfee before WWE Fastlane in Indianapolis,” Cena wrote. “We’re sold out… YEAH! We’re ready … YEAH! And we’re live on Peacock TONIGHT at 8pm ET… YEAH!!!”

Cena joins forces with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa tonight at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Fastlane 2023 results coverage from Indianapolis, IN.