Two title matches and an exclusive from Adam Copeland highlight tonight's episode of Collision:

Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Title: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Komander

Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher

Bang Bang Gang vs. Metalik, Gravity, & Angelico

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks

Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan

AEW Collision 10/7/23

Live from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah! Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness are on the call and we’re kicking it off with the tag titles!

Match #1. AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Big Bill & Ricky Stars

Starks attacks before the bell and posts Dax twice. Satellite DDT gets a quick two! Big Bill gets the tag and destroys everyone. Big boot to Cash. Big boot to Dax. Both guys are sent to the floor and now Bill prepares the announcer’s table. Chokeslam to Cash through the table! Running splash in the corner by Bill misses but he posts himself. A second time. Dax looks for a Sharpshooter but Bill pushes him off and destroys him with a big boot. Chokeslam to Dax! Another chokeslam. Starks calls for a third chokeslam and Bill obliges. Plants him! Ricky wants another so Bill picks him up and lets Starks hit the spear for the win! New champs!

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag Team Champions: Big Bill & Ricky Starks

Rating: **1/2. Honestly it wasn’t much of a match but it was a great segment here. Bill and Starks look like animals and FTR went out on their shield. Big surprise here.

Match #2. Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher

Lock up to start and an ankle pick by Danielson. Shoulder block by Danielson and an ankle lock, but Fletcher gets the ropes. Danielson with another ankle pick before locking in the surfboard. Danielson pulls back on the surfboard and delivers some brutal elbow strikes. Danielson takes mount and delivers some more ground and pound. Fletcher sends a charging Danielson to the apron and follows up with a running knee strike. Fletcher looks for a suicide dive but Danielson maneuvers him directly into the guard rail in a BRUTAL crash and burn. Both men fight to the ring and Fletcher mounts Danielson with punches in the corner. Big body slams by Fletcher while maintaining wrist control. Danielson ducks a clothesline and hits a running diving clothesline of his own. Crowd is alive for this one. Yes Kicks to the chest and a roundhouse to the face by Danielson gets two. Hard chops in the corner by Danielson. Avalanche hurricanrana by Danielson. Running boot in the corner by Danielson. Two. Danielson attempts a third but Fletcher follows with a running enziguiri and a sheer drop brainbuster for a long two. Superkick by Fletcher! Fletcher looks for a charging enziguiri in the corner but Danielson moves and Fletcher’s knee has been compromised. Danielson with some strong leg kicks to the now-injured knee and a standing straight ankle lock. Danielson pulls him up and plants Fletcher with a leg-trapped German suplex with a bridge for two. Back elbows by Danielson but Fletcher holds on and snaps Danielson over with a dragon suplex. Running leg lariat to the back of the head. Wrist clutch tombstone attempt by Fletcher but Danielson frees himself and charges with a Busaiku Knee, which Fletcher catches and turns right into a Michinoku Driver! One, two, no! Dragon sleeper by Fletcher as he SNAPS Danielson downs in an almost reverse DDT as well. Fletcher puts Danielson on the top rope and delivers some hammer and anvil elbows. Avalanche reverse superplex by Fletcher, who holds on and locks in the dragon sleeper again! Danielson rolls through and catches Fletcher in the European clutch for the win!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ****1/4. I absolutely love both of these dudes, and I’ve been banging the drum for Kyle Fletcher forever. Great story here with Danielson just slightly out-maneuvering the 24-year-old, but not escaping completely unscatched in the process.

The Gates of Agony hit the ring and attack Danielson, ahead of his match with Swerve on Dynamite this Tuesday! Yuta and Moxley makes the save and dump the GOA.

Tony Schiavone is with Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Bill says he and Starks are stars and beat the ass of the best tag team in the world. Starks says FTR does not get a rematch and they are the new Top Dogs around here. Top Dogs… out.

Match #4. Bang Bang Gang vs. Angelico, Metalik, & Gravity

Gravity goes up and over Austin and connects on a few handspring arm drags. Arm ringer but Juice gets the tag as does Metalik. Handspring by Metalik and a thrust kick to Juice. Inverted Slingblade by Metalik and Angelico gets the tag. Diving double stomp to the back by Gravity. Colten cuts Gravity off from behind and now he’s stuck in the BBG corner as we go to commercial break. Back from break and Juice delivers a few right hands before the Left Hand of God. Gravity is able to make the tag to Angelico who clears the ring and locks both Ass Boys in a reverse Indian Death Lock and Octopus Hold combo. Juice drops him with another left. Metalik tries to moonsault to the outside but Austin moves the ropes. Gravity with a hurricanrana to Colton. Juice makes a blind tag and it’s the 3:10 to Yuma. Headlock Driver by Juice ends this one.

Winners: Bang Bang Gang

Rating: **1/2. Not a bad match here but the winners were never in doubt. It’s amazing to see the growth of the Gunn Club year over year, as these guys are perfect in this role.

Jay White takes the mic and says Hangman’s match on Tuesday will be non-title (even though White stole the belt, he’s not the champion, btw).

Match #5. AEW World Trios Champinoship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Iron Savages w/ Jacked Jameson

Shoulder blocks by Ass to Bronson and a tag to Bowens. Scissor team elbow drop. Right hands by Bowens but Boulder gets tagged in Bowens get flapjacked. Senton by Bronson. Two count. Splash by Bronson on the outside to Bowens and the Savages are in control throughout the break. Banzai drop by Bronson. Avalanche in the corner by Iron Savages and Bowens is in trouble. Body slam by Boulder and Bowens connects with an enziguiri before tagging Caster. Caster clears house with clothesline and superkicks. Attitude Adjustment to Bronson. Superkick to Boulder. Attitude Adjustment to Boulder! Caster goes up top and it’s a big crossbody to Jameson. Caster runs into a double chokeslam by Bronson and Boulder and Jameson covers for two. Boulder looks for a double supex but Daddy Ass and Caster return the favor. Scissor Me, Timbers to Boulder. Arrival by Bowens and the Mic Drop by Caster finish this one.

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed

Rating: *3/4. The Acclaimed schtick is kind of running it’s course for me, I think they’re going to need some serious challengers sooner rather than later. The matches all feel the same.