The matches between The Rock and John Cena in 2012 and 2013 did big business for WWE. The former WWE Champion beat Cena at WrestleMania 28 in Miami, Florida then the next year at WrestleMania 29, Cena beat The Rock to win the WWE Title in New Jersey.

Cena sat down with Complex News to discuss his upcoming film Fast & Furious 9. During it, he was asked about the possibility of starring in a film with The Rock.

“So, as somebody who enjoys entertainment I think, with you setting that stage, I’m immediately intrigued,” revealed Cena. “There’s a lot more than my opinion that’s going to have to work to connect those dots. But I think it would be entertaining. So, I mean, I’m in. But we’ll see. Nowadays we are truly in a wonderful surge of entertainment. There’s a lot of content out there, there’s content consistently being made, my point is people are busy. Then you take someone like Dwayne Johnson, who is in his own universe, he is so busy. And with such quality projects. It would take the stars lining up. It may be to the point it is too complex, I don’t know. But man, it sounds entertaining.”

