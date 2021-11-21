On Friday WWE superstar Randy Orton took to Twitter to reveal that his matchup at this evening’s Survivor Series will set the record for the most pay per view matches in company history, a milestone he admits he is incredibly proud of achieving.

Today former 16-time world champion John Cena, who is arguably Orton’s biggest rival in WWE history, took to Twitter to congratulate the Viper on his record, and thanked him for being an inspiration. The Cenation leader writes, “Tonight’s #SurvivorSeries achievement by @RandyOrton is nothing short of mythical. I hope

@WWE superstars and @WWEUniverseunderstand just how incredible it is. A milestone I’ll never reach and ALWAYS admire. So proud of you Randy. Thank you for the inspiration!”

Orton and Riddle take on the Usos at this evening’s event in a champion vs. champion tag team showdown.

