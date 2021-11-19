John Cena praised Drake Maverick following his WWE release last night.

As noted, WWE released Drake along with 7 other wrestlers late last night – John Morrison, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne, Tegan Nox, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Maverick took to Twitter last night and posted a video reacting to his release, playing off an old video he shared when WWE first released him in April 2020. He then went into an encouraging pep talk, commenting on how WWE wanted him to be a manager and he made it work, wanted him to “run around 24/7” – a reference to the WWE 24/7 Title segments, but he made it work, and they even tried to get rid of him, but he made that work as well.

Maverick continued to talk himself up and said he can’t be fired from wrestling as he has so much more he needs to accomplish.

The video ends with Maverick taking his WWE logo t-shirt off as his phone rings, he looks it at and smiles, then walks off. The video is a good watch and has been praised by many on social media overnight.

Cena responded to Drake’s video and wrote, “This is worth a watch. Very well done and very powerful message by a gifted performer.”

You can see the related tweets below, along with EC3’s response to Cena:

This is worth a watch. Very well done and very powerful message by a gifted performer. https://t.co/r1r26HtAfI — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 19, 2021

told you. — ecIII (@therealec3) November 19, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.