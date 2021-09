John Cena took part in a Q&A session at the Florida Supercon to discuss a wide range of topics including when he lost the WWE Title to Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam at the ECW One Night Stand event in 2006.

“Four hours before the event [I found out I was losing the title] and it was beautiful. It was beautiful. It honestly was and I wouldn’t have it no other way. That’s a night that I cherish. It was fantastic,”

