John Cena looks back at one of the most one-sided matchups in pro wrestling history.

Cena took on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2014 for the WWE Championship, a match that saw The Beast win in dominant fashion after hitting 16-German suplexes and a couple of F-5s. Cena spoke about getting squashed during a recent appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast, where he explained why that is how that match went down.

The former 16-time world champion states that Lesnar had just come off ending The Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak and that it would have been silly to not keep riding that momentum with a 50-50 match.

Brock is one of the most giving performers when it’s his time, and he will make anyone look great. But I remember Brock being like, ‘Hey you know, I had dinner with Steve Austin last night and we came up with this idea where I just start suplexing you and don’t stop. And then beat you.’ I said, ‘Yeah!’ He said, ‘What do you mean?’ I was like, ‘Well, we both collectively agreed that you just beat the (Undertaker’s) streak. We will ruin that if we have a 50-50 match.

He continued…

It’s not my night. How do you showcase the enormity of that win? How do we not waste The Undertaker’s streak? It’s not just Brock winning a match. It’s all those matches that he had to lead up to losing. If I go out and have a 50-50 match and he just sneaks over, we wasted all of that. But if you take that unbelievable feat with another unbelievable feat, now we have passed that energy. That is how you make someone and that’s how they can make others. And that’s how the business works. You have to be able to work together.

Elsewhere in the interview Cena spoke about his recent feud against Austin Theory which culminated in a match at WrestleMania 39. You can read about that here.

