During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Morrison spoke on why he decided to leave the WWE in 2011. Here’s what he had to say:

I thought I was gonna be back in a year or two. I left because I wanted to make a movie. And not just be in a movie – I’m a film major, studied at UC Davis, and that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to do the whole process – write produce, star, work on the action design. When I left, I thought that was gonna take a year, maybe two. Nope. That’s not how movies work. The whole process with coming up with an idea until release was five years. It took a really long time. I could probably do it a lot faster now because I could’ve avoided some of the pitfalls. But I had always intended to go back to WWE and as the years went by, I kept in touch. I was never on bad terms with anyone.

I remember when they were in LA, I would visit and I wanna say 2016 or 2017 – I had a conversation and we’d love to have you back but if you’re signed with Lucha Underground, it’s probably not gonna happen. And I signed again with Lucha. It wasn’t like a screw you WWE thing, I was still not finished with post on Boone: The Bounty Hunter and had a lot of things going. Lucha Underground – I liked and I always feel like that’s an underrated show that a lot of people missed out on. They made me a really nice offer and I took it in a nervous way because you always wanna finish at the highest level and I saw having my final run at WWE. So when I hit Vince up about coming back, I was really excited when they seemed interested.