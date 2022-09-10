Fightful has released a new report revealing several notes about AAA, GCW, IMPACT, NWA, and former WWE superstar John Morrison. Check it out below.

-Regarding Morrison, the decorated champion is going to debut an unusual gimmick at this weekend’s AAA event. He has not been competing due to dealing with an undisclosed injury.

-The publication confirms that Lady Frost did ask IMPACT for her release after her final matchup with Masha Slamovich. Apparently communication was ceased between the two sides shortly after the match took place.

– Luke Hawx, who regularly competes for the NWA, is on an episode of the new season of Cobra Kai. Aside from acting he has helped cast Young Rock and appeared in the Starz series Heels.

– GCW is still set to run their events in the United Kingdom even after the passing of the Queen.