WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes the six-man tag contest between Imperium and the Brawling Brutes, the Drew McIntyre main event, Toxic Attraction’s debut, as well as many more. Check it out below.

WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan took to Twitter to comment on the fact that she will be once again taking on Ronda Rousey for her title following the Baddest Woman On The Planet winning a number one contender’s matchup on SmackDown. The champ writes, “What a lucky treat for us, she usually quits after 2 losses. Third times the charm.”