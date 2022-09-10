The legendary Jerry “The King” Lawler took to Twitter today to look back on the ten-year anniversary of the time he had a heart attack during a broadcast of Monday Night Raw. The King recalls having defeated CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler earlier in the evening along with his tag partner, Randy Orton. He adds that he then won the match of his life…against death…before giving a big thanks to Doc Sampson.

Lawler’s full tweet reads, “10 years ago today on @WWE RAW from Montreal/Quebec Canada, @RandyOrton and I defeated @CMPunk and @HEELZiggler. Then, right after that, I won the match of my life, when I defeated DEATH! After a cardiac arrest, my heart did not beat for 22 minutes! Thank you @DocSampson13.”

Lawler is still a major contributor to the wrestling industry at 73-years of age.