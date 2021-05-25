RAW Superstar John Morrison will be live-tweeting tonight’s WWE NXT show as his wife Franky Monet (fka Taya Valkyrie) makes her “World Premiere” in-ring debut.

Morrison tweeted the following video to hype tonight’s show.

It’s interesting to note that WWE is not hiding the relationship between Morrison and Monet. Franky tweeted the following message on Monday, with a photo of she and her husband, and that was re-tweeted by the official WWE account.

There is no word yet on who Monet will be facing in her debut tonight, but we will keep you updated. Be sure to join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET.

🌟 Tomorrow I show the world. Tomorrow is a new chapter in this absolutely amazing and ridiculous thing we call life. Tomorrow Franky Monet wrestles for the first time as part of the WWE Universe….let’s do this! @TheRealMorrison @WWENXT @WWE @USA_Network #WWEraLOCA #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0IwpyVDDre — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) May 24, 2021

