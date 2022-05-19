AEW had been teasing two mystery competitors for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Memorial tournament, which continued its opening round on this evening’s Dynamite from Houston, Texas.

The show opened by revealing the special entrant, codenamed “Joker,” on the men’s side. That happened to be Johnny Elite, formerly known as John Morrison in WWE, who has also wrestled under John Hennigan and Johnny Mundo across the wrestling globe. The former IMPACT world champion took on current ROH TV champion, Samoa Joe

Elite was released from WWE back in 2021 due to COVID-19 budget cuts. Aside from working independents, he’s regularly appeared for AAA in Mexico.