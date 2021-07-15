During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Johnny Gargano spoke on what he thinks sets NXT apart from other promotions. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve said for years I firmly believe in our locker room, especially if you look at the 2018-19 era of NXT. I would have put our locker room up against any locker room in the world. I think what separates from the show perspective is the creative freedom, especially for a guy like me and a guy like Adam Cole – guys like that who have earned the trust. They’re gonna go to us and say, ‘How can we make this better? Do you have any ideas you can go for?’ A lot of the stuff you’re seeing on TV with The Way right now, as horrifying as it is to say, it’s kind of from my brain. The Johnny Gargano you’re seeing on TV right now is as close to the real Johnny Gargano as you’re gonna get. It’s funny because when you look at me, you see the relatable underdog. You know that of me. But when you’re seeing on TV right now is the most authentic. I think that just comes from the freedom to be able to go out there and do what I love and give you me.

