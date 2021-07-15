During his appearance on WINCLY, Virgil spoke on his video game, Meathouse Madness. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m the prototype. I played it for hours. I went into a food coma playing. I went to Olive Garden playing it. Fans can expect all of it when you guzzle the beef. I think you might have been guzzling some beef. Look at you. [Virgil does a horse impression]. I guzzled so much I got garlic nipples. I’m a unicorn. All the game is my favorite part, from the platform to the end. I love it all.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 411Mania.