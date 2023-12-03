Johnny Gargano made an appearance on the Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Gargano discussed the evolution of his DIY tag team with Tommaso Ciampa that spanned the independent scene to WWE NXT and now on the main roster as part of Raw. Here are the highlights:

On their original goal:

“Me and Tommaso started in “NXT” like, 8 years ago at this point? And, our goal — you know, we always talked about it,” Gargano recounted. “Like, we loved our run in “NXT;” we wanted to stay there forever.”

Their potential:

“We always talked about what would happen if #DIY was on “Monday Night Raw?” And a lot of fans wanted that too!” Gargano said. “We’ve had our ups and downs throughout the years, but it has ultimately brought us closer together. And I don’t think that there is a tag team, or a unit, that has gone through what me and Tommaso have, both on-screen and off-screen. We are closer than we’ve ever been, and we’re excited to show the world what we’re capable of.”

On growing as people:

“So I do feel like we are at completely different parts of our life,” Gargano said. “Literally me and Candice got married; moved to Orlando; me, Candice, Tommaso all lived together in a small apartment for probably a year. We grew together. And, here we are — we didn’t even know how long we were going to be there! I feel like we’re at such [a] different part now, because, now, I’m a dad. Tommaso’s a dad. Like, literally, it feels like it’s #Dad-IY more than #DIY,” Gargano joked. “It feels like we’re at a different part of our life, and do I think he’s going to turn on me again? I don’t know. I mean, to be fair, I turned on him too! So, maybe it’s in the back of his mind more than mine. But I feel like right now we’re on the same page and we really want to use our collective forces to try and make this run the best run it possibly could be.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuZ7DszjyRA&ab_channel=BattlegroundPodcast