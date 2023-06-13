Next week’s WWE RAW will air live from Cleveland, Ohio, which is the hometown of Johnny Gargano.

Gargano has not wrestled since the May 15 RAW Battle Royal, and that was his first WWE TV match since defeating Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend. The week before the Battle Royal, Gargano briefly appeared backstage with his partners in The Way – Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae and Dexter Lumis. During that segment, Gargano seemed to tease the return of Tommaso Ciampa.

It was then reported by sources that WWE had plans for Ciampa and Gargano to reunite as DIY. This would have included a big main roster push from after Night of Champions into the lead-up to Money In the Bank, then onto SummerSlam for a shot at Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Ciampa was backstage for the May 29 RAW and was being reviewed for his in-ring return, but it appears he has not been backstage since then.

While it looks like the planned DIY return may have been nixed, word from Better Wrestling Experience notes that the reunion is still happening soon.

Gargano has not appeared on RAW since May 15, but the June 5 show featured a new vignette to tease Gargano’s return, which you can see below. He took to Twitter during this week’s RAW and seemingly teased a return for next week’s hometown RAW.

“You know what they say.. there’s no place like home.. [looking eyes emoji],” Gargano wrote.

Ciampa continues to update fans on his recovery with Instagram posts, as see below. In the last week he’s revealed that he has not been this heavy in 10 years, and he can’t remember the last time he’s felt this good in the gym.

Ciampa noted in one recent post that he’s virtually pain-free 8 months after surgery, and he teased a return in writing, “It’s time to remind the world [black heart emoji]”

On Saturday he made another potential comeback teaser when he commented on how he’d been working out to the “Coming Back” song by Future Royalty. He wrote, “I never heard this song prior to today… the lyrics spoke to me”

You can see the related posts from Ciampa and Gargano below:

You know what they say.. there's no place like home.. 👀 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 13, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.