Rocky Romero made an appearance on Under The Ring to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, Romero recalled WWE wanting to bring him in for the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament in 2016 and even offered him a coaching role.

Romero felt that WWE wanting him to be a coach indicated that the company didn’t plan on using him as a wrestler for the long term.

“So they really wanted me for the Cruiserweight Classic, and I was in between, or about to be, in between contracts. I think I was in between contracts [with New Japan], and we were renegotiating mine, and WWE was very interested,” said Rocky. “They wanted to offer me the Cruiserweight Classic, and then they wanted to offer me a coaching position, so I think if they didn’t offer me the coaching position and they just offered me the Cruiserweight Classic, then I probably, maybe would have waited a little bit longer to re-sign with New Japan, and I would have done that but them offering me the coaching position made me feel like they didn’t want me to wrestle so that it wasn’t maybe gonna go very far in the Cruiserweight so I decided to not take it and re-sign with New Japan.”

