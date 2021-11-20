MMA superstar and former two-time UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones has announced on Twitter that he will be competing in a grappling contest against AEW’s Jake Hager at the December 9th Fury Grappling event in New Jersey.

Jones, who refers to Hager as former WWE talent Jack Swagger and puts over his undefeated record in Bellator writes, “Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger.”

When someone online corrected Jones about Hager being an AEW talent he adds, “Thanks, yeah I just found out today. Don’t really know much about him yet.”

Hager would then chime in and correct Jones regarding his pro-wrestling status, later revealing that the contract has yet to be signed for their contest, nor have any terms been made official as of yet. He writes, “First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right.”

Check it out below.

