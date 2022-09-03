At Friday’s GCW & Black Label Pro 4 Cups Stuffed event, Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance by confronting Nick Gage, his opponent at GCW Fight Club on October 8th where they will meet in a Tile vs. Career Match.

Moxley did a promo about how he won the title at The Art of War Games event in September 2021 and he took the title from Gage because he wanted to make Gage stay down for good out of love for him. He said GCW is Gage’s life, but at Fight Club, his “life” will be over.

Gage stated that Moxley will have to kill him to beat him as he will either die in the ring or walk away with the title.