AEW superstar and former world champion Jon Moxley was a recent guest on the Tony Pike & Rick Ucchino on Cincy 3:60 program to discuss his new theme song “Wild Thing,” and how he was a big fan of the feature film Major League, which is where the track came from. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he was a huge fan of Major League but originally didn’t want to use Wild Thing for his theme song:

I’m a huge Major League fan, it was one of my favorite movies as a kid. When we were doing the exploding barbed wire match, I was being compared to Atsushi Onita, who came out to Wild Thing. A month before, Tony [Khan] was talking about it and he goes, ‘Should we get Wild Thing for that?’ just for the one night, for the exploding barbed wire. I was like, ‘No, that’s too derivative. It’s too much.’

Says he later changed his mind and was happy people got the reference:

A week before, I started thinking about it again and I was like, ‘Maybe, it might be cool for one night. People will get the reference. Ah, let’s do it.’ By then, it was too late and we couldn’t get the rights for it. It came through a couple of weeks later and I was in the ring with Yuji Nagata. I thought I was hearing Season of the Witch (by Donovan) playing. I was like, ‘Why is Season of the Witch playing?’ After the match, I heard it was the original, The Troggs ‘Wild Thing,’ and I was like, ‘Ohhh, they must have gotten Wild Thing, I guess that’s my music now.’ Then they changed it to the Major League version. It sort of happened by accident, but the people like it and I like it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)