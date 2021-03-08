The big story coming out of AEW Revolution was the dud of a ring explosion following an intense barbed wire deathmatch between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, which saw the Cleaner retain the world title thanks to help from the Good Brothers and a ton of weaponry. Afterwards Moxley was left in the ring as the countdown continued to go on, with his longtime rival Eddie Kingston covering him up in an act of bravery that will forever be lost due to the poor execution of the finish.

Post match the Purveyor of Violence addressed the letdown by blaming it on Omega in a speech to the live crowd, saying that Omega is tough but he is not skilled at building a bomb.

Jacksonville, I think me and all y’all can agree on one thing. Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s**t! I’ve seen more dangerous shit on Ridiculousness on MTV, what the f**k was that? I’m still standing, bitch! We thank you guys, man, for coming out here during these tough times, every time, and watching the best PPV product, the best wrestlers in the world bustin’ their ass from the first match on the card all the way to the last. You see everything from the first match to the last. You get your money’s worth. If there’s one thing we do out here at AEW, because we love wrestling just like you do, we bust our ass! I had one goal tonight: to lay it all on the line, to bare my soul in this ring and work my ass off like it was the last night I was ever gonna get, the blessing and the opportunity to do it for you fans, and I accomplished that tonight. So I’m gonna go get [inaudible] and then I will be back for my World Championship, I will be back for Kenny Omega. And every time, from the bottom of my heart, everybody at AEW, we thank you guys for your support cause AEW is the tightest [inaudible] in the wrestling business! And we are taking the son of a bitch over and it all starts with you!

AEW released the full post match promo, which you can watch below.