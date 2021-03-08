Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Gringo Loco will be taking on Gino Medina in a rematch on this week’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco rematch for this Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Gino Medina faces lucha veteran Gringo Loco in a rematch from their bout last month following a chaotic post match fracas on FUSION. The altercation saw Gringo fly from the VIP section in the balcony down onto Gino on the first floor.

Demanding a rematch and respect, Gino feels Gringo Loco has appropriated the Gringo Loco name made famous as a Mexican lucha faction that featured Gringo’s late, great father.

Will respected veteran Gringo Loco humble Gino or will “El Intocable” prove invincible?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. LA Park (challenger)

•ACH vs. Kevin Ku (with Team Filthy)

•Gino vs. Gringo Loco

•Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 5 Middleweight Rankings debut!

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, CONTRA Unit, Myron Reed and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.