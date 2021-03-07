AEW superstar Jon Moxley recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to hype tonight’s Revolution pay per view, where the Purveyor of Violence will be challenging Kenny Omega in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch for the world title. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

No sugarcoating tonight’s barbed wire deathmatch:

It’s the good thing about AEW, we’ve got a little something for everybody, but there’s really no way to sugarcoat an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, you know, so if you don’t want to see it, then don’t watch. If you think your kid is going to be a little bit too young to watch it, a little bit too violent for them, don’t watch it.

Bringing back an element of danger to these types of matches:

Things, over the last decade or so, have just got so… No matter what you advertise, you can put whatever you want on a poster and make it seem like you’re going to see something super-violent or whatever, but at the end of the day, these extreme kind of matches have been watered down and they’re just safe and, you know, the same old, same old and we look like we’re playing f***ing Pattycake, and I think we’re going to bring back a real element of actual unpredictability and actual danger. I think it’s something wrestling has been missing lately. I think it’s something wrestling has been missing in the last several years, or maybe a decade or more, or whatever, is the element of actual danger. An element of… You know, that feeling of, when it’s main event time, when the bell rings and the ring announcer walks down the aisle, this is the moment where all the marbles are on the line and there’s not an element of danger, that element of the Mike Tyson fight or, ‘Well, somebody could really…’ We’re really risking our lives. These gentlemen are doing something extraordinary here and really putting their body on the line.

What a great opportunity this is for him creatively: