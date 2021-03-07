According to Heel By Nature, All Elite Wrestling recently applied to trademark the term “Captain Insano” with the United States Patent & Trademark office, a name that many film fans will recognize from the Adam Sandler comedy film Waterboy.

Captain Insano was the name of Paul Wight’s (fka Big Show) character in the film, a wrestler who SHOWED NO MERCY. The filing was made on March 3rd, and was specific to the use of video games and digital media, which means Captain Insano may be a playable character in the highly anticipated AEW console release. Full details are below.